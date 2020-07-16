1/1
Krista McMichael
1947 - 2020

Krista McMichael
Washington, Ga—Washington, Ga
Mrs. Krista Dianne Atkins McMichael, 73 of Holliday Park Rd., Washington, Ga. entered into rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. McMichael, daughter of the late Lester and Maggie Dunn Atkins, was a lifelong resident of Richmond County. She loved being with her family and adored her Chihuahua "Taco".
Survivors include her daughters, Michelle Mora Weidman and husband Kirk of Hephzibah, Linda Mora of Hephzibah, Mandy Blackwell and husband Keith of Washington, Rose Mary Gispert of Hephzibah; sister, Fay Nelson and husband David of Colbert, Ga; 9 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Baptist Church, Lincoln County, Ga. The family will receive friends from 2pm until the hour of the service in the church.
Beggs Funeral Home, Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Krista Atkins McMichael.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/17/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Greenwood Baptist Church
JUL
18
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Greenwood Baptist Church
