|
|
Kristopher Helms
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020, Kristopher "Kris" Helms, 35.
Kris was always a happy, go lucky kind of person. Nothing really seemed to bother him and he always took things in stride. He was always making jokes and people loved to be around him. Kris was an avid Georgia Bulldog and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved sports and was very athletic. Kris' main love was his greatest accomplishment....his daughter Chloe. He loved her so much. He will be missed greatly but will live on in Chloe's life! For that we are all thankful.
Family members include his daughter: Chloe Abigail Helms; parents: Jurgen Karl Helms and Teri Lynn Helms; sister: Kandayce Strong; brother: Kameron Helms; paternal grandmother: Gertrud Fisher; maternal grandfather: Denny Mack, Sr.; aunts: Tina Austin (Doland) and Angela Chavis; uncle: Denny Mack, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kris was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother: Carole Mack, and his aunt: Traci Crosby; uncle: Bobby Crosby; and cousin: Emma Mack.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 4/9/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020