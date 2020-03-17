The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Westover Memorial Park
Kyle Baxter


1987 - 2020
Kyle Baxter
Augusta, GA—Wesley Kyle Baxter, 32, entered into rest Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Kyle was a lifelong resident of Augusta and was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. He loved the Auburn Tigers, football, and baseball. Kyle was an extremely skilled worker and could build and repair anything. He had a quick wit, gigantic smile, and always wanted the best for everyone.
Family members include his father: Bobby Baxter, Jr.; children: Ellie and Wyatt Baxter; brother: Christopher Robert Baxter (Vicky); and numerous cousins, some of whom were like siblings. He is preceded in death by his mother: Lisa Baxter; grandparents: Robert and Mary Baxter, and Faye Huff (George); aunt: Vickie Ellis (Brian); and uncle: Scooter Brinson.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Thurman Norville, Jr. officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 3/18/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020
