Kyle Boswell
Augusta, GA—Kyle Robert Boswell, 31, of Augusta, GA, was a loving and devoted partner to his fiancée Alyx. Kyle was born in Mobile, AL, to Wendolyn Boswell and raised, loved and cherished by her, his father Bo, and his Nana Hazel who he joined in eternal peace on March 31st.
Kyle was known for being the eternal optimist and a playful jokester who brought a smile to everyone he met. He was a compassionate, loving and supportive father to his five children Evan Robert, Braden Anthony, Lilly Mya, Kaylin Alexa and Xander Bruce. He is survived by his children, his mother Wendy, father Bo(Debra), sister Katy, grandparents Kathy and Donnie and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Alabama.
Kyle was a United States Army Combat Veteran. His military journey brought him to the 557th Maintenance Company Renegades at Fort Irwin, CA where he served as a 91F Small Arms/ Artillery Repairmen. He later deployed to Afghanistan with the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion during Operation Enduring Freedom. Kyle also served as a 31B Military Police and Traffic Investigator with the 35th MP Detachment at Fort Gordon, GA. He retired from the Army while at Fort Gordon. Kyle was attending Augusta Technical College while moonlighting as Augusta's favorite Liquid Chef at various locations. He was pursuing his Associates Degree and became a full time employee at Bridgestone, Americas, Inc. Kyle and Alyx were to be joined by friends and family for their marriage on September 26th, 2020. Kyle's love and light will continue to shine through all of his family and many friends.
Due to COVID-19 Celebrations of Life in Alabama and Georgia are to be determined.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2020