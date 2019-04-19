|
Kyle Holman, Sr. entered into rest on April 8, 2019, at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, Washington.
Kyle was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 23, 1963 to Harold Holman and Maggie Hall. He was a graduate of Hephzibah High School. Kyle served in the US Army and received an Honorable discharge in 1992.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Kingdom Full Gospel Church, 2420 Norfolk Street, Augusta, GA 30906. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. *Family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Survivors are his wife, Jenna Y Holman of North Pole, AK.; son, Kyle Holman Jr. of Dallas, TX; daughters, Kyesha R Holman of Dallas, TX and Janay L. Blake of Columbus, GA; grandchildren Novell A. Holman of Dallas, TX, Edwin A Brown Jr. of Columbus, GA, Morgyn L. Blake of Columbus, GA.Special Friends Roy & Veronica Villa of El Paso, TX. and a host of relatives and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019