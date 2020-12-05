Kyle Jacob Knudsen
Grovetown, GA—Mr. Kyle Jacob Knudsen, 22, entered into rest on Friday November 27, 2020.
His memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Stevens Creek Community Church with Pastor Marty Baker officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/06/2020