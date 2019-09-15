|
Mrs. Kyong Nam Sin
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Kyong Nam Sin, 84, entered into rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Mrs. Sin was very passionate about reading her Bible. She was a member of The Korean Full Gospel Church in Augusta, GA. She will be remembered for her peaceful and charming character. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and knitting.
Mrs. Sin is preceded in death by her husband, Man Jo Sin and granddaughter, Lydia Guntharp. Survivors include her children, Esther Sin (Chun Sayer), Kichun Sin, Kitae Sin and Kiyoon Sin; grandchildren, Minhee Sin Sayer, Minjae Sin Sayer, Minwoo Sin, Gloria Hughes, Minji Sin Sayer, Minho Sin and Minsuk Sin; and great-granddaughter, Lydia Hughes.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Pallbearers who will honor Mrs. Sin are Johnnie Hughes, Minhee Sin Sayer and Ralph Sayer.
