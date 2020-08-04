L. Mae Carpenter Padgett
Trenton, SC—L. Mae Carpenter Padgett, 94, of Edgefield Rd., Trenton, SC wife of the late Herman M. Padgett, Sr., entered into rest on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 a Private Graveside Service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC.
Mrs. Padgett was born in Aiken, SC and was the daughter of the late Mart Gary and Lona Bell Carpenter.
She was a homemaker and church secretary for many years, and a member of Belvedere First Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, Herman M. "Jett", Jr. (Becky) Padgett; two grandchildren, Matt (Lori) Padgett and Adam Padgett; and one great grandson, Lincoln Carter Hunt.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
