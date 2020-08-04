1/
L. Mae Carpenter Padgett
1/
Trenton, SC—L. Mae Carpenter Padgett, 94, of Edgefield Rd., Trenton, SC wife of the late Herman M. Padgett, Sr., entered into rest on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 a Private Graveside Service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC.
Mrs. Padgett was born in Aiken, SC and was the daughter of the late Mart Gary and Lona Bell Carpenter.
She was a homemaker and church secretary for many years, and a member of Belvedere First Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, Herman M. "Jett", Jr. (Becky) Padgett; two grandchildren, Matt (Lori) Padgett and Adam Padgett; and one great grandson, Lincoln Carter Hunt.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/05/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
