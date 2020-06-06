Lamar Hill Jr.
Grovetown, GA—Elder Lamar Hill Jr. entered into rest on June 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11am.
Survived by his wife, Sherrie G. Hill; children, Stacey (Kevin) Durham, Sonja Hill, Eldricht Hill, Yolanda Hill and LaMar Hill; his sisters, Evangelist Susie Carter and Rochella (Robert) Sanders; brothers, R. Hill; brothers-in-law, St. Paul (Sheryl) Gaffney and Thomas (Judy) Gaffney; grandchildren, Nia Payne, Tewan L. Darnell Jr., Raveon T. Darnell, Kyara Hill, Maurice Hill, Sidney Scruggs-Hill, and a host of other relatives and friends
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/07/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.