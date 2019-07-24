Home

SFC Lamont Marsh Ret.

SFC Lamont Marsh Ret. Obituary
SFC (Ret.) Lamont Marsh
Hephzibah, GA—SFC (Ret.) Lamont Marsh entered into rest on Friday, July 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Survivors are his children, Richard March, Veronica (Mike) Laird, Robert Marsh and Bianca Marsh; grandchildren, Billy, Brandy and James; great grandchildren, Sophia, Aaliyah and Elianna; brothers, Kent Marshall, Mike Marsh; his significant other, Elizabeth Hyde. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 25, 2019
