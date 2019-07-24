|
SFC (Ret.) Lamont Marsh
Hephzibah, GA—SFC (Ret.) Lamont Marsh entered into rest on Friday, July 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel. Survivors are his children, Richard March, Veronica (Mike) Laird, Robert Marsh and Bianca Marsh; grandchildren, Billy, Brandy and James; great grandchildren, Sophia, Aaliyah and Elianna; brothers, Kent Marshall, Mike Marsh; his significant other, Elizabeth Hyde. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.
