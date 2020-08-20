Mr. Lanard M. Dickerson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lanard M. Dickerson entered into rest Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deansbridge Road, with Reverend Marion Williams, officiating.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
