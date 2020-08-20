1/
Lanard M. Dickerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lanard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Lanard M. Dickerson
Augusta, GA—Mr. Lanard M. Dickerson entered into rest Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deansbridge Road, with Reverend Marion Williams, officiating.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved