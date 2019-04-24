Mr. Lance LeMar Goninan, age 71, beloved husband of 50 years to Emily Herndon Goninan, entered into rest April 6, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Lance was born in Washington, DC to the late Wilbur Joseph and Edna Mildred Patton Goninan. The family moved to Augusta in 1961, where Lance graduated from Butler High School. He received his education and training in Heating and Conditioning from Augusta Technical School and did commercial and residential HVAC for 52 years. He was well respected in the industry.



He was a devoted husband and father to two children and grandfather to eight grandchildren who affectionately called him Papa. His humor, loyalty, generosity, compassion, and ability to fix anything will be greatly missed.



Please join us in celebrating his life at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Westside Baptist Church, 261 Flowing Wells Road, Martinez, GA 30907.



In addition to his wife, his family members include a daughter, Kathleen Michelle Goninan Green (Brian); a son, Steven Lance Goninan (Addie); 8 grandchildren; Brice Morgan Green, Austin Lance Green, Benjamin Ronnie Pearson, Kayla Parker Goninan, Caroline Grace Green, Isabelle Brooke Goninan, Brady Steven Goninan, and Skylar Michelle Goninan; a brother, Joseph Patton



Goninan (Helen); numerous nieces and nephews; and his stem cell donor, Justin Benden.



The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church.



Lance was a two-time cancer survivor and a stem cell transplant recipient. In lieu of flowers, Lance's family asks you to please consider becoming a bone marrow/stem cell donor or making a donation in memory of Lance LeMar Goninan through the website; BeTheMatch.org/Supportthecause. You may also donate to: The Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta University Medical Center, 1120 15th Street, Augusta, Georgia 30912.



