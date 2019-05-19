|
|
LaNelle B. Baxter, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home. She was born in Winona, MS in 1925 to the late Olivia Hunger Blackston and Lafayette Alwin (Sport) Blackston. She was married for 53 years to her longtime love, James A. Baxter, who preceded her in death. Her brother, LA Blackston, Jr, preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a Master's Degree in Nursing. After working in patient care for many years, she became a nursing instructor with the VAMC. After retiring from the VA, she went on to work for Georgia Regional Hospital for several years. She was a member of Trinity on the Hill where she was a wedding director and a member of the Damren Sunday School Class. Her love for others and her talent for serving inspired her to knit caps for the premature babies at the NICU in her free time.
Survivors include daughters, Olivia Leonard (Jim) of Augusta, GA, and Judy Schaap (Curt) of Colorado Springs, CO; her beloved grandchildren, Christine Rhodes, Hope Schaap, Seth Schaap, James Leonard, Lindsey Schaap, and Olivia Lee Leonard.
All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and unconditional love. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to LaNelle's team of caretakers who took excellent care of her in her later years.
A memorial service will be held on May 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Trinity on the Hill UMC. It will be a celebration to remember LaNelle's life with stories, laughter, and tears. A fellowship with follow at the home of Olivia Leonard at 3103 Natalie Cir. Augusta, GA 30909.
Remembrances may be made to the CareForce ministry at Trinity on the Hill, 1330 Monte Santo Ave. Augusta, GA 30904.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 19, 2019