|
|
Lanette Sauls Delaney, 86, wife of the late Carlton L. Delaney, entered into rest Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 3:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Charlie DeLoach officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Delaney, daughter of the late Verdie Ward Sauls and Jennings Bryan Sauls, was born in Miami and retired as a Secretary from the Richmond County Public Works Department. She was a member of Bayvale Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served on the Hospitality Committee.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Bryan "Billy" Sauls.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Corley, of North Augusta, Beverly Lord, of Augusta, and Carla Robbins, of North Augusta; her grandchildren, Thomas Lee Prather (Melanie), Barandy Brock (Mike), Christy Owens (Chad), Doug Lord (Shanda), Donna Lord, Greg Powell (Karla), and Carlton Powell (Heather); her great grandchildren, Ashleigh, Kellie, Lauren, Olivia, Gavin, Anderson, Emma, Dylan, Hallie, Landon, Alice, Brady, Aubrie, Chase, and Paisley; and her great great grandchildren, Kenleigh, and Emma.
The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 1, 2019