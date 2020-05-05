|
|
Mr. Lanier Patterson, Jr.
Aiken, SC—Mr. Lanier Patterson, Jr., 71, of New Ellenton, entered into rest April 30, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1pm tomorrow, May 7, 2020 at the Southlawn Cemetery with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Viewing from 3pm-5pm today at the funeral home.
Survivors include 2 sons, Lanier T. Patterson & Leslie J. Patterson both of Brooklyn, NY; 1 brother, Robert Patterson, Richmond, VA; and a host of other relatives.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 6, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 6, 2020