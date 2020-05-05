Home

G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery
Lanier Patterson Jr. Obituary
Mr. Lanier Patterson, Jr.
Aiken, SC—Mr. Lanier Patterson, Jr., 71, of New Ellenton, entered into rest April 30, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1pm tomorrow, May 7, 2020 at the Southlawn Cemetery with Rev. George L. Brightharp officiating. Viewing from 3pm-5pm today at the funeral home.
Survivors include 2 sons, Lanier T. Patterson & Leslie J. Patterson both of Brooklyn, NY; 1 brother, Robert Patterson, Richmond, VA; and a host of other relatives.
The Augusta Chronicle - May 6, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 6, 2020
