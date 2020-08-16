Lansing "Lanny" F. Montgomery
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Lansing "Lanny" F. Montgomery, 79, entered into rest on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center.
His memorial service and inurnment will be held in the Pineview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Mr. Rod Greenway officiating.
Lanny was a lifelong resident of North Augusta. He was a US Army Veteran, having served in Viet Nam with the 319th Transportation Company, where he was awarded the Medal of Military Merit for Valor. Lanny was a 1959 graduate of North Augusta High School, went on to attend the University of South Carolina, and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Lanny spent his career in banking where he became Assistant Vice President of Corporate Lending for the Augusta region of C&S National Bank, a position he would hold until his retirement. He was involved in many civic organizations including The Business Council of Georgia, United Way, YMCA, Junior Achievement, the Boy Scouts, and heart and cancer fund campaigns.
In 1996 while visiting a local restaurant, Lanny observed a car rolling backwards out of control toward a group of wheelchair bound veterans who were visiting the restaurant from the GA War Veteran's Nursing Home. Thinking quickly, he pressed the gas and slammed into the side of the car, stopping it before it could injure the veterans. Later, Lanny was notified by the nursing home that he was being presented an award that read, "In sincere appreciation for your act of heroism on 9/26/96." WJBF, Georgia Bank and Trust, and St. Joseph Hospital presented Lanny with the "Giving Your Best Award" in January 1997 which read, "Thank you for taking the time and compassion to care for others and for giving your best to your fellow man."
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Elaine Caston Montgomery; his son Mark Lansing Montgomery (Denise); his brother, Don Montgomery (Faye); his nieces, Brandi and Ryan; his nephew, Jonathan; and his sister in law, Jo Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Frank Montgomery.
