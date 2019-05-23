|
|
Mrs. Laraine H. McCain, of Nicoles Lane, entered into rest May 20, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Carey Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon L. Dotson officiating.
Laraine received her Bachelor Degree from State University of New York at Brockport and her Master's Degree from State University of New York at Albany in 1974. She was a member of Carey Hill Baptist Church where she served in various ministries. She served on the Richmond County Foster Children Citizen Review Panel, Nicolas Love HOA and a multitude of Environmental Groups.
She retired from Lockheed Martin, Inc. as a Program Manager after an extensive career at IBM.
Left to cherish fond memories are her husband, Leonard C. McCain; a brother, Walter (Sylvia) Lupton; brothers and sister-in law, Samuel McCain, Robert (Merri) McCain, Nathan (Valeria) McCain, Kathleen (Rev. Robert) Daniels and John D. McCain; godson, Jeremiah Talbert; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 23 to May 24, 2019