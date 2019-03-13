|
Larry Broome Colet, 83, husband of Gloria Phillips Colet, entered into rest Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Doctors Hospital.
Funeral services will be held, Friday, March 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Colet, son of the late Mary Joy Broome Colet and Valter Lee Colet, was born in Anderson, SC, and graduated from Anderson Boys High School, where he played football, basketball, and ran track. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant in his four years with the United States Air Force. After graduating from the University of Georgia with majors in Accounting and Insurance, he began his 44 year career with State Farm Insurance. While at UGA, he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
Mr. Colet was an active member of the Jaycees and served in many capacities including Past President of the Richmond County Jaycees, Past President of the Region 7 Jaycees, Past President of the Georgia Jaycees, Past National Director, Georgia Jaycees, and Chief of Staff of the Georgia Jaycees. He was Chairman of Business Division 2 of the United Way, and was Trustee and a Past President of the Board of Trustees of the Richmond County Museum of History. He was Past Chairman of the Richmond County Republican Party, and served as a Richmond County Commissioner for several years.
He became a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church in 1963 and served on many committees of the church. He was a Trustee, a frequent usher, and taught Sunday school. He was an avid golfer and was a charter member of the Goshen Plantation Golf Club. After losing both of his legs, he became an instructor for Walton Rehabilitation's Adaptive Golf Clinic, and taught there for fourteen years.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Cherie Ciechan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Chantey Colet Upton (Gary), of Simpsonville, SC, and Celeste Colet Cash (Joseph), of Augusta; his grandchildren, Rebecca Bruni Gastin (Jeremy), Elena Bruni, John Bruni, Caleb Cash, Joshua Cash, and Luke Cash; his brother, Dow Colet, of Irmo, SC; and several cousins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Cronic, Ralph Newman, Dave Schreiber, Ron Carter, Travis Doss, James Scott, Gene Stewart, and Dan Hollingsworth.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Burns Memorial United Methodist Church, 2372 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
The family will receive friends¬¬¬ Friday from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019