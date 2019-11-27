|
|
Larry Burton Bailey
Waynesboro, GA—Funeral services for Larry Burton Bailey Sr., who passed away on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 29th 2019 at the Vidette United Methodist Church with the Reverend Sam Wilder officiating.
Burial will be in the Rose Dhu cemetery in Vidette. Larry lived most of his life in Burke County and was a retired truck driver. He served in the US Navy. Larry loved the outdoors, going hunting and fishing. He also loved his family and his animals.
Survivors include his wife Lillian Glover Bailey, Vidette. Ga. , one son, Larry Bailey, Jr. Louisville, Ga., one daughter, Deidra Taylor, Augusta, Ga. , one step-daughter, Angie Scott, Waynesboro, Ga., one brother, Jesse Bailey, Vidette, Ga., 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by one step-daughter, Lisa Carter Bailey, seven brothers, one sister, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Bailey. Burke Memorial Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019