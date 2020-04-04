Home

Larry C. Davis

Larry C. Davis Obituary
Larry C. Davis
Hephzibah , GA—Larry C. Davis a proud father, husband, brother and brave retired Veteran of the Army Signal Corps, was blessed and loved. He made his
final journey on March 22, 2020. He is survived by family members. Daughters; Shavonne Davis, Cotrena Davis, and Tawanda Davis of Hephzibah, GA. Sisters; Charlene Davis,Bernadette Fobbs, Patricia Davis-Bush, and Sheilah Davis-Kitchings. Two Brothers; Clifford Davis and Mauree Davis. Four grandchildren and a host of friends and family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
