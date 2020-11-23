Larry Coggins
Augusta, GA—Larry Clifford Coggins went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
He loved Jesus, his family, country, and giving to others. He was a Vietnam veteran and a member of Lions International. Larry had the kindest heart and the sunniest attitude. He was grateful for every single day that our Lord blessed him with.
He is preceded in death by his father, Garland Coggins, his "Dad", George Erlein, sister, Terry Johnson, and mother, Joann Erlein. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Heidi, his daughter, Gail Coggins, granddaughters, Kara Reese, Alexis Parham, and Hayley Fisher, and great granddaughter, Anna Grace Powell.
Rest in the arms of Jesus my best friend, my hero.
No local services will be held at this time.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits