Larry D. Butler Sr.
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Larry Donnell Butler entered into rest on July 31, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Restoration Ministry International Christian Fellowship with Pastor Terrance Vandiver officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Preceding him in death was a son, Larry Butler, Jr. Survivors are his wife, Agnes Butler; daughter, Katrina (Jarvis) Hardwick; son, Michael Butler; sisters, Blanch Pooser, Lillie Mae Pooser; brothers, Thomas Pooser, Leroy Pooser, Johnnie Lee Pooser; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of other relatives.
