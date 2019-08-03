Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Restoration Ministry International Christian Fellowship
Larry D. Butler Sr. Obituary
Larry D. Butler Sr.
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Larry Donnell Butler entered into rest on July 31, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Restoration Ministry International Christian Fellowship with Pastor Terrance Vandiver officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Preceding him in death was a son, Larry Butler, Jr. Survivors are his wife, Agnes Butler; daughter, Katrina (Jarvis) Hardwick; son, Michael Butler; sisters, Blanch Pooser, Lillie Mae Pooser; brothers, Thomas Pooser, Leroy Pooser, Johnnie Lee Pooser; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
