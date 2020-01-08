Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Augusta, GA—Larry D. Hall entered into rest on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jacqueline Scott officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are wifh, Brenda Hall; daughter, Kimberly Hall; sister, Mary (Alonzo) Toole; brother, John (Vivian) Thomas; daughter-in-law, Tamika Hall; grandchildren Ja'Narius Alexander, Zimbalist Hall Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020
