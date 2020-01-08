|
|
Larry D. Hall
Augusta, GA—Larry D. Hall entered into rest on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jacqueline Scott officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are wifh, Brenda Hall; daughter, Kimberly Hall; sister, Mary (Alonzo) Toole; brother, John (Vivian) Thomas; daughter-in-law, Tamika Hall; grandchildren Ja'Narius Alexander, Zimbalist Hall Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Rd., Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/9/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020