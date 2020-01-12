|
Larry Edward Renew
Harlem, Georgia—Larry Edward Renew, 61, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Harlem Memorial Cemetery, Harlem, Ga.
Larry was born in Augusta, Ga. to Jeannine Lanier Renew and the late Reverend Eddie L. Renew. If you had Larry as a friend, you had a friend that had your back no matter what. If it had a motor and would not run, you brought it to Larry and he would figure out a way to make it run again. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them. He is fishing with Papa now.
Left to cherish his memory are, his loving companion for over 39 years, Patsy Mathis; his precious mama that held his heart, Jeannine Lanier Renew; his brothers and sisters, Bobby Renew (Dianne), Gene Weed (Marlene), Donna Kay Orr (Gould), Patsy Sheppard (Vic), Joey Renew (Irene), and Polly Davis; extended family, Debbie and Alan Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Eddie L. Renew, his brother, Robert David Renew and wife Teresa Renew, a nephew Jacob Carlyle Davis and brother-in-law Chuck H. Davis.
In Lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Dearing Full Gospel Church, PO Box 417, Dearing, GA 30808.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until Noon at the funeral Home.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 13, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020