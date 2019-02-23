Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Fleming

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Fleming Obituary
Mr. Larry Fleming was born May 31, 1966 in Augusta, Ga. to Martha F. President and the late Thomas Fleming.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife Flossie Fleming, three sons Cortavious Fleming, Kwamaine Rhodes and Raynard Ellison, one brother Thomas Fleming, Jr. of Atlanta, Ga. He was predeceased by his twin brother Harry Fleming.

He will truly be missed!

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church 1036 Daniel St., Augusta, Ga. 30901.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.