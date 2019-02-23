|
|
Mr. Larry Fleming was born May 31, 1966 in Augusta, Ga. to Martha F. President and the late Thomas Fleming.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife Flossie Fleming, three sons Cortavious Fleming, Kwamaine Rhodes and Raynard Ellison, one brother Thomas Fleming, Jr. of Atlanta, Ga. He was predeceased by his twin brother Harry Fleming.
He will truly be missed!
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church 1036 Daniel St., Augusta, Ga. 30901.
The family would like to thank everyone for their support.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019