|
|
Larry Gene Clark, Jr.
Aiken, SC—1SG (R) Larry Gene Clark, Jr., 52, United States Army Retired, of Aiken, SC, husband of 4 years to Tammy L. Cook Clark, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in Fort Benning GA, he was the son of CSM (R) Larry G. Clark and Anne Marie Valentine. He and Tammy had been residents of Aiken since 2015. 1SG (R) Clark proudly and with distinction served his country in the United States Army, retiring after twenty-four years of dedicated service. For his honorable and meritorious service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal of Valor, Meritorious Service Medal (4th), Army Commendation Medal (6th), Army Achievement Medal (8th), Army Good Conduct Medical (6th), Combat Infantryman Badge (2nd Award), EFMC Badge, Ranger Tab, Master Parachutist Badge, Pathfinder Badge, and Air Assault Badge to name a few. 1SG (R) Clark was known for his heroism, selfless nature and unparalleled generosity. He served as a mentor to many and he always met a friend.
In addition to his father CSM (R) Larry G. and his step mother Trudy Clark, of Augusta GA and his mother Anne Marie Valentine, of Lawton, OK, family members include sons, Jacob Slater Clark, of Moncks Corner, SC and Cameron Rayne Clark, of Athens GA. His step children, Walter M. Reeder, Jr. and Nicole C. Reeder both of Aiken, SC, and siblings, Walter D. Clark, of Michigan, Darleen Strassner, of Tennessee and the late Tammy Ann Martyniuk, of California and his beloved dogs, Otto and Franz.
To His Military family and friends, he would say " Strength and Honor my brothers"
In accordance to his wishes, 1SG (R) Clark was cremated and a Celebration of Life Service will be held as soon as the COVID19 pandemic is under control.
If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital or Augusta Chapter ()
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/16/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020