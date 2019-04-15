|
|
Larry G. Lamphere, 44, devoted husband of Kyle R. Lamphere, entered into rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his residence.
His funeral service will be held at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at True North Church with Rev. Steve Davis officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends at True North Church on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM
Memorials may be made to "We Ride to Provide" at [email protected]
Larry's online guest book may be signed and full obituary viewed at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2019