Larry H. Chavous


1945 - 2019
Larry H. Chavous Obituary
Larry H. Chavous
Augusta, GA—The Lord called Larry Chavous home early Friday morning October 4th, 2019. He was born July 7, 1945. He was a painter contractor and a great husband, Dad, brother, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. He will be surely missed.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906. The family will receive friends at Elliott Sons Funeral Home one hour prior to service time. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/07/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019
