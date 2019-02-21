Mr. Larry James Boyd, age 76, entered into rest Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Boyd was born in Menlo, GA to the late J.C. And Marie Hughes Boyd. Mr. Boyd graduated from Chattooga High School in 1962 where he had been the Captain of the football and basketball teams.



The funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Thomas L. King Chapel with Reverend Dwayne French officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Following high school, Mr. Boyd spent 27 years in the Army. He then worked for and retired from General Dynamics Systems as a Quality Auditor.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Boyd was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Sandra Davis and Alice Boyd.



Family members include 2 daughters, Virginia Allison Jones (Christopher) of Augusta, GA and Donna Faith Boyd of North Augusta,, SC; 3 sisters, Gale Holland, Janice Shrader, and Vicki Moss; 2 granddaughters, Lindsey Jones and Hayley Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Augusta Warrior Project, 701 Greene St., Suite: 104, Augusta, GA 30901 or Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, 1101 15th St., Augusta, GA 30901.



Burial will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Chattanooga National Cemetery, Chattanooga, TN.



Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary