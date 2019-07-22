Larry Lord

Augusta, GA—Mr. Larry W. Lord entered into rest Friday, July 19, 2019 at his son's residence.

Mr. Lord retired as a Lieutenant with the Augusta Fire Department after suffering a serious injury in a structure fire while serving and protecting the community.

He is preceded in death by his parents, C.T. and Ellen Lord, and brothers, Charles and Carlton Lord. He is survived by his three sons: Wayne Lord (Kim), Wendell Lord, James Lord (Tonya); daughter: Amanda Canady (Josh); step-daughter: Jennifer Wheeler (Clayton); thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A special thank you to Encompass Health Hospice for their loving care and support.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Pastors Randy Byrd and Mary officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2607 Commons Blvd, Augusta, GA 30909.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

The Augusta Chronicle - 7/21/2019





Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 21, 2019