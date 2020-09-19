Larry Luke Lindsey
North Augusta, SC—Entered into rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Larry Luke Lindsey, 94, loving husband of 74 years to Janell Matthews Lindsey.
A native of Charleston, SC, Larry has lived in the Augusta and North Augusta area for the last 68 years. Larry worked nine years with Eastern Airlines prior to working with Delta Airlines from which he retired after 30 plus years of service. Larry enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a wonderful and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Larry led by example, not with words and never expected anyone to do anything that he would not have done himself. He was always positive, upbeat, believed in others and always put others first. True testaments of how Larry lived his life. "You're the Best" he would always say, and he meant it.
Family members in addition to his wife include his two sons: Lee I. Lindsey (Pamela H.), North Augusta, SC and Craig M. Lindsey (Pamela T.), Nashville, TN; six grandchildren, Matthew Lindsey, Adam Lindsey (Brittney), Melissa McDougald (Chris), Laura Lindsey, Russell Lindsey (Mika P.), Lauren Lindsey; six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sebastian & Mattie Luke Lindsey, and brother C. Harry Lindsey.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living of North Augusta and National Health Care of North Augusta for all the love and care they showed Larry during his residencies there.
Due to COVID, any memorial services for Larry will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/20/2020