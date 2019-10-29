Home

Larry McLeroy


1944 - 2019
Larry McLeroy Obituary
Larry McLeroy
Trenton, SC—Larry Jerome McLeroy 75, beloved husband of Sheryl Burroughs McLeroy, entered into rest on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 1PM Thursday October 31, 2019 at Poteet Funeral Home-Chapel ,3465 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta with Chaplain Dexter Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10am until service time at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/30/19

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
