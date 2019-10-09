|
Larry Peterson
Thomson, Georgia —On October 9, 2019, Larry Eugene Peterson, 76 years old, joined his son, Dennis Eugene Peterson and his parents Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Peterson in their heavenly home. He was married to the "love of his life", Patsy Peterson for 57 years. Together they raised two daughters, Angela Bolig (Pete) and Teri Hogan (Winston).
His five grandchildren, Mitchell Gibson, Erica Gibson, Wil Hogan, Kara Hogan, and Lani Hogan brought him immense joy. His faith in Jesus Christ, devotion to his wife, and commitment to his family set a high standard.
For 31 years, Larry worked for United Parcel Services. He was the first person in the state of Georgia to receive the 25 Year Safe Driving Award. After retirement, he spent his time with family, gardening, and fishing.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Gibson, Wil Hogan, Joe Caulkens, Ronnie Pilgrim, Henry Fluker, John Seay, and Danny Jackson. Beulah Proctor will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11th at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Augusta.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mr. Larry Eugene Peterson.
