Mr. Larry R. Poole, of Storm Court, entered into rest July 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Mims Grove Baptist Church of which the Rev. Reginald Grimes pastor and the Rev. Darryl Blocker eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 2 pm. Interment will be in Bettis Academy Memorial Park.
Mr. Poole, a native of North Wilkesboro, NC was a graduate of Lincoln Heights High School. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Winston Salem State University. He served 22 years in the Air Force/Army.
Survivors include his wife, Carrie Belle Broadwater Poole; two sons, Anthony (Crystal) Broadwater, Patrick (Linda) Broadwater; two daughters, Charyl (Dwain) Martin and Jennifer C. Paige; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a brother, Steven Poole, a sister, Joyce Parks; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
