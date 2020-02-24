|
Larry Robert Kersey
Hephzibah, GA—Entered into rest on February 20,2020 Mr. Larry Robert Kersey (33) of Hephzibah Ga. A celebration of his life will be held tonight February 25,2020 at Thomas L. King Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. The memorial service will be held Saturday February 29,2020 at 4:00 pm at the Calvary Temple Assembly of God 3633 Peach Orchard Rd Augusta Ga. with Pastor J. Toro officiating.
Mr. Kersey was a self employed flooring installer. He is preceded in death by his father Larry R. Kersey. Survivors include his mother and step father Michele and Joseph Peck,grandparents Brenda Anderson and Mitchell Mcleroy,two sons Kaden and Dallas Odom,one daughter Elizabeth Kersey,two brothers Stevie Palmer ,Mitchell Kersey,one sister Jessica Crouch and one step brother Charles Mcmillan Jr. Family request in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Larry Robert Kersey'S Funeral Expenses (Go Fund Me) Thomas L. King Funeral Home 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/25/2020
