Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
1947 - 2019
Larry Spivey Obituary
Larry Spivey
Keysville, GA— Mr. Larry James Spivey husband of Evelyn Ray Spivey for 53 years, passed on to be with the Lord, Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Randy Cornley and Hal Burke officiating. Interment will be private.
He was born in Augusta on Dec 11, 1947 to the late Milton and Myra Covington Spivey. He was a retired Construction Engineer for Savannah River Site and lifelong member of Local Union 150 Plumbers and Steamfitters, receiving his 50 year pin. He was a member of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church; He loved his Lord and Savior, family and friends.
He is also survived by his son, Rev. Darien Spivey of Keysville, GA; granddaughter, Meagan Spivey, Salley, SC; grandson, Cody Talley, Salley, SC; brothers, George Spivey and Gary Spivey (Cathy) and his sister, Linda Gunn (Louie) all of Augusta.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church 6077 GA Hwy. 88 Matthews, GA 30818
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from noon until the hour of service.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/10/201

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
