George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
Larry Victor Green Sr.


1941 - 2019
Larry Victor Green Sr. Obituary
Larry Victor Green, Sr.
Beech Island, SC—BEECH ISLAND, SC – Larry Victor Green Sr., age 78, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, William M. Green and his mother, Norma M. Gandolfi.
Larry will be remembered by his sons, Larry V. Green Jr. (fiancée, Melissa Rogers) and William M. Green; grandchildren, Holly, Nicole, Hunter, Phoenix, and Logan; and five great-grandchildren. He will also be remembered by his sisters, Nancy Whyte (Jim) and Diane Moloney (Jimmy) and nephews and nieces.
Larry was proud to have served his country in the United States Army in Germany and Vietnam.
Larry will be interred in The National Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina at 11 am Monday, August 12th, 2019.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Green family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/04/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019
