Larry Warren Yonce
Augusta, GA—Mr. Larry Warren Yonce, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 24, 2020, in Hitchcock, Texas, following an extended illness.
Mr. Yonce is preceded in death by his parents: William and Lois Hudson Yonce, of North Augusta, SC, and his grandparents: Levi and Melissa Day Yonce of Belvedere, SC, and Jeff and Ethel Sizemore Hudson, also of Belvedere, SC. He is survived by his children: Warren Yonce (Pat), of North Augusta, SC; Katria Yonce Guidry (Phillip), of Hitchcock, TX; and Gabriel Yonce (Alisha), of St. Simons Island, GA; his grandchildren: Michael Yonce, Justin Yonce, Sean Guidry, Matthew Guidry, Nathan Guidry, Garrett Yonce, AnnaGrace Yonce, and Katelyn Silva; his great-grandchildren: Sophie Baker, Sean Guidry, Jr., and Valex Guidry; and his sister, Vicki Yonce Fricks, of North Augusta, SC.
Born in Aiken, SC, he grew up in North Augusta, SC, and lived much of his adult life there. As a young man, he was employed with Kimberly-Clark Corporation. In 1979, in answer to a call to ministry, he, his then-wife Faye Garrett, and their three young children moved to Tulsa, OK, where he and Faye both attended and graduated from Rhema Bible College. They went on to pastor churches in Hartsville, SC, and later in Amelia, Virginia. In 1986, he made a career change and returned to North Augusta where he was employed with Hess Oil Company. After retirement, he moved to Hitchcock, TX, to be closer to his daughter Katria and her family.
Mr. Yonce will be remembered fondly as someone who enjoyed life, had a passion for fishing, loved to laugh, and always had a good joke to share. He will be greatly missed by all who love him.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, North Augusta, SC.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2020