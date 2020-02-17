|
|
Larry Wiley
Hephzibah, GA—Larry Wiley, 64, husband of Gloria Jean Leverett Wiley, entered into rest Saturday, February 15, 2020, at University Hospital.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:30 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Mark Barnwell, Reverend Vincent Brown, and Reverend Herman Bing officiating.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/20/20
