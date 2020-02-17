Home

Larry Wiley
Hephzibah, GA—Larry Wiley, 64, husband of Gloria Jean Leverett Wiley, entered into rest Saturday, February 15, 2020, at University Hospital.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:30 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Mark Barnwell, Reverend Vincent Brown, and Reverend Herman Bing officiating.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/20/20

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020
