Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Lasonia Blevins "Sonnie" McDaniel


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lasonia Blevins "Sonnie" McDaniel Obituary
Memorial Services for Mrs. Lasonia "Sonnie" Blevins McDaniel, 80, who entered into rest March 16, 2019, will be conducted Thursday evening at 6 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Dexter Lambert officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.

Posey Funeral Directors of North August is assisting the family with arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit www.PoseyCares.com for complete obituary details.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2019
