Mrs. Laura Bell Cummings
Appling, GA—Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 am at the First Mt Carmel Memorial Gardens in Appling, Georgia. Viewing will begin on Friday at the funeral home from 11 am to 7 pm.
She is survived by: a devoted daughter, Brenda (Peter) Gardner, Ronney (Ruth) Bussey; grandchildren, Jameka Gardner, Jakesha Gardner, Shala Bussey, Rico Bussey, Ronney (Trulanda) Bussey & Conquista Benning and a host of relatives & friends. D.T. Brown FH
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday July 31, 2020