DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
Visitation
Following Services
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
Laura Braswell Henry


1935 - 2019
Laura Braswell Henry Obituary
Laura Braswell Henry
Waynesboro, GA—Laura Braswell Henry, age 83, entered into rest at her home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, July 27 in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 24, 2019
