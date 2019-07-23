|
Laura Braswell Henry
Waynesboro, GA—Laura Braswell Henry, age 83, entered into rest at her home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, July 27 in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday, July 24, 2019
