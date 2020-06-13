Laura Culp Purtz
North Augusta, SC—Mrs Laura Culp Purtz, 90, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Louis Purtz, passed away on June 11, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allen M. Thompson officiating. Family and friends are welcome and social distancing will be observed.
Mrs. Purtz was born and raised in Charlotte, NC, the only daughter of the late Laura Edna Culp and James Edward Culp. She attended Stetson University in Deland, FL where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and the Westminster Club. She was an avid horsewoman, showing and hunting her horses until she was almost 70. She also raised orchids for many years. She was a cat lover and always had several around the house. She was also a member of the SC Orchid Society and the American Orchid Society, The Aiken Hounds and was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church in North Augusta, SC.
Mrs. Purtz is survived by her daughters, Laura Susanne Dunton of North Augusta, SC and Kathleen Louise Hyatt(Fred) of Beaufort, SC. Additional survivors include her grandchildren, Kenneth Kirkland Busby (Laurie), Heather Hyatt Miller (Johnathan), Kerry Danielle Hyatt and Laura Megan Hyatt; four great children, Claire Purtz Busby, Daniel Louis Busby, Brinlee Haven Miller and Aiden Troy Miller; her brother, James Edward Culp, Jr. of Charlotte, NC.
Mrs. Purtz's service may be view via Livestream by using the following link: www.livestream.com/rowlandford
Memorials may be made to Fairview Presbyterian Church, 1101 Carolina Avenue, North Augusta, SC 29841 or Thornwell Children's Home, PO Box 60, Clinton, SC 29325.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/14/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/14/2020
