Laura Duteau
Stapleton, Georgia—Mrs. Laura Guthrie DuTeau, 86, August 31, 2020 at Silver Linings Personal Care Home.
Mrs. DuTeau was a graduate of Lithonia (GA) High School. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of Resurrection in Augusta, GA. Though from Atlanta, Laura also made homes in Germany; Eden Prairie, MN; Grapevine, TX; Ocala, FL; and Augusta, GA. Her world travels included visits to Cordoba, Argentina to see her beloved "son", Federico Dutari, and she also visited Italy with the love of her life, John DuTeau. Laura was a social person who relished the attention of her friends and family. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely. And she also had deep love for the dachshund fur babies she had through the years including Sam, Dash, Dolly, and Marley. Mom will be greatly missed by her family and the numerous friends she made during her long life.
Survivors include her daughters Laura Leigh Hannaford (Chuck); Jan Patterson (David); and sons Randy DuTeau (Chele), Russ DuTeau (Marianne), Gary DuTeau (Sandy), and Donn DuTeau. She had 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Tommy Luther; and siblings, Faye W. Robertson, Tommy Guthrie, Pat Guthrie, and Bobby Guthrie.
Laura's family is forever grateful for the love and care she received at Silver Linings Personal Care Home.
The family will have a private remembrance at Silver Linings Personal Care Home. A celebration of life gathering is being planned for October. The family would appreciate all e-mails directed to tourduteau@gmail.com, and cards to 1149 Hartford Trail/Evans, GA 30809.
Beggs Funeral Home, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Laura Helen DuTeau.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/18/2020