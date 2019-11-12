|
|
Laura Lynn Davis
Augusta, GA—Laura Lynn Davis, 52, passed away on Sunday, Oct 27th. Laura spent most of her life in Georgia until she moved to Oak Ridge with her husband in 2016.
She was an adept and experienced quilter, loving mother, aunt, devoted wife, and a loyal and trusted friend. She is survived by her husband, Rick Davis; 3 brothers, Tim & Theresa Mcquain, Jackie & Morri Kernaghan, David Kernaghan; 2 daughters, Crystal Reeves & Brooks Smally, Rachael Reeves-Herring & Bobby Herring IV, 3 grandsons, Zachary Estes, Xander and Zane Colohan, and extended family. She will be sorely missed." As per Laura's wishes, a small and private ceremony for immediate family will be held in Tybee Island, GA on November 16, 2019.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 13, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019