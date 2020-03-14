Home

Laura Mae Caldwell Small

Laura Mae Caldwell Small Obituary
Mrs. Laura Mae Caldwell Small
Ocala, Florida—Mrs. Laura Mae Caldwell Small, 91, entered into rest Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence.
Interment services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Walker Memorial Park in Augusta.
She is survived by her husband, Rupert; four sons, Robert (Gene), Alfred (Shirley), Gerald and Leonard (Sharon); one daughter, Paula (Ben). Donald Caldwell, a fifth son, preceded her in death on March 2, 2020.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020
