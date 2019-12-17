Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
View Map
Mrs. Laura Walker Brunson
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Laura Walker Brunson, of Kaufman Drive, entered into rest December 12, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park.
Mrs. Brunson, a native of Richmond County received her education in the Aiken County Public School System. She also retired from the Aiken County School System as a Custodian. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Bertina (Robert, Jr.) Dalton; a son, Kerby Brunson; a sister, Christine W. Overton; two brothers, Edwin L. (Rita) Walker and Tommy Lee Walker; grandchildren, Naijwa H. Mealing, Malik V. Mealing, Benjamin J. Mealing and Robert C. Dalton, III; a host of other relatives and friends.Friends may visit the residence. The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
