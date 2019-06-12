Lauren and Blakely Cowart entered into rest Saturday, June 8th, 2019.



Lauren, age 37, was a lifelong resident of Augusta and was a graduate of University of South Carolina Aiken where she earned her Bachelor's in Communications. She was the Production Manager with Wier-Stewart. She was a loving daughter and devoted mother. Lauren was very outgoing, never met a stranger and was always happy.



Blakely, age 5, attended Lake Forest Hills Elementary School. She loved playing soccer, swimming and roller coasters. She was the happiest kid and always had a smile on her face.



Lauren is survived by her mother: Libby J. Livingston (Ron); brother: Michael Lee Gardner; and grandmother: Else E. Jeep. She is preceded in death by her father, John C. Gardner.



In addition, Blakely is also survived by her father: Jason P. Cowart; maternal grandparents: Libby (Ron); paternal grandparents: John and Jean Green, Joseph and Elizabeth Cowart; great grandmother: Else; and uncles: Joe Cowart and Michael Gardner.



Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Maund officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers for Blakely will be Allan Wright Barrett Jr, Albert Hawes Dallas III, Matthew Patrick LeZotte, Matthew Glenn Nixon. Pallbearers for Lauren will be Daniel Wingfield Stewart, Marion Alexander Wier Jr, Tyler Edwards James, Eric Christopher Ringer, J. Scott Peebles , Stephen Brent Cline. Honorary pallbearers will be the Wier-Stewart Family. Memorials may be made to http://www.friendsoffrances.org/



The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary