Lauren Kimberly Hopkins
1984 - 2020
Ms. Lauren Kimberly Hopkins
Augusta, Ga—Ms. Lauren Kimberly Hopkins, 36, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, SC. There will be a private memorial service that will be held at a later date.
Lauren was born on September 21, 1984 in Augusta, GA. and the daughter of the late Lance Newton Hopkins and Reesie Helen Poss of Lincolnton. Lauren gave the Gift of Life as an organ donor, so that others may live a normal and productive life after her death. She will be long remembered for this act of kindness.
Lauren was an amazing person, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was loved by all that knew her. She could light up a room with her beautiful smile and bold personality. If Lauren was around, there would be plenty of smiles and laughter .. lots of laughter. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. She loved her family and friends and especially loved spending time with her niece, Emmie, and nephew, Brooks.
Lauren will be sadly missed by her mother Reesie Poss (Johnny Walton), her sister Lindsey Minyard (Adam), her niece Emmie Minyard, her nephew Brooks Minyard, her grandmother Emily R. Leckie (Bill), her aunts Robin Snider (Steve), Kim Wilson (Vernon), Amelia Hopkins, and Nancy H. McClure (Rick), and her uncles Al Poss (Wendy), Lanier Poss, and Tad Hopkins (Marsha).
Lauren was preceded in death by Lance N. Hopkins (father), Truman G. Hopkins (grandfather), Iris Hopkins Dyson (grandmother), Allen Poss (grandfather), and Charles Hopkins (uncle).
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 457, Lincolnton, GA 30817.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.net.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Hopkins family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/22/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home
195 N Peachtree St.
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-3222
