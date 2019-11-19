|
Laurence Joseph "Joe" Ward
Augusta, GA—Laurence Joseph "Joe" Ward, Jr., 77, beloved husband of Gail Armstrong Ward, entered into rest on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Ross serving as celebrant. Interment to follow at Westover Memorial Park.
A vigil for the deceased will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the funeral home and the family will receive friends following the vigil until 8:00 PM.
A full obituary will be published in the next edition.
