Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
(706) 733-3636
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
Vigil
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
721 Crawford Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church
Laurence Joseph "Joe" Ward

Laurence Joseph "Joe" Ward Obituary
Laurence Joseph "Joe" Ward
Augusta, GA—Laurence Joseph "Joe" Ward, Jr., 77, beloved husband of Gail Armstrong Ward, entered into rest on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Ross serving as celebrant. Interment to follow at Westover Memorial Park.
A vigil for the deceased will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the funeral home and the family will receive friends following the vigil until 8:00 PM.
A full obituary will be published in the next edition.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
